Particl 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,465.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Particl has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $21,465.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,772,161 coins and its circulating supply is 9,735,687 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

