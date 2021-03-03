Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $5.24. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 3,485 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $942.92 million, a P/E ratio of 172.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

