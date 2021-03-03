Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $7.81 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

