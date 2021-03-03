Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 3.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,202. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

