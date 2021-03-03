PayPie Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $58.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00775970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00027451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00030119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

About PayPie

PPP is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

