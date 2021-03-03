PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the January 28th total of 3,811,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PCWLF remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064. PCCW has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.