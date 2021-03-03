Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.48

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $12.82 million and $39,861.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001003 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00203501 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,803,269 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

