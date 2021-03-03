Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.11. Peninsula Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 678,100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PENMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Peninsula Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.