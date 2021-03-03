People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.