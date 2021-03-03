People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

