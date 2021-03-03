People s United Financial Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 379,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Corning by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 158,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

