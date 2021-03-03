People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.91.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 8,533,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,276. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.