PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. The stock had a trading volume of 270,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,373. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.