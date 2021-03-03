Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Perdoceo Education in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $858.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 123,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $69,971.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,788 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,882.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,563 shares of company stock worth $2,368,058 over the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

