Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $921,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,563 shares of company stock worth $2,368,058 over the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

