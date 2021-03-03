Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 9.6%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 1,192,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,105,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

PSNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

