PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $2,633,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

