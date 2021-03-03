Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SOCLF stock remained flat at $$0.31 on Wednesday. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

