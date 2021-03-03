Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PHVS opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

