Philip Hodges Sells 6,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ALT opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $585.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

