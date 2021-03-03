Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,817 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.