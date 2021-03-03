Phoneum (PHT) Market Cap Hits $201,150.31

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Phoneum has a total market cap of $201,150.31 and $2,705.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.13 or 0.00779040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00027865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,064,395 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io.

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

