Pickle Finance Price Hits $12.32 on Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.32 or 0.00024188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.00481413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00078197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.37 or 0.00485680 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,341,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,874 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Pickle Finance Token Trading

