PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 117,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,908. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.