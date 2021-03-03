PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE PKO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,522. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $27.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.