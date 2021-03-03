PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.