PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PNI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

