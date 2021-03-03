PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RCS stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 162,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

