Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.33 and last traded at $186.15. Approximately 5,658,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,028,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

