Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.76. 1,584,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,187,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PING. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $80,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

