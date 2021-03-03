Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.