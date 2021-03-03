Piper Sandler Comments on Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 6,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,306. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after purchasing an additional 891,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

