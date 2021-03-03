Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.50

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $109.82, with a volume of 78061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.23.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

