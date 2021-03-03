Piper Sandler Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Neutral

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

WSFS opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430,894 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 370,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 134,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

