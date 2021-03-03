Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $585.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

