Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:XEC opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.