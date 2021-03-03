Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 487.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.05 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $953.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

