PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

AGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

