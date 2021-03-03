PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $9.24. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 91,843 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 5.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

