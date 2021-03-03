PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $9.24. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 91,843 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $83.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 5.03.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

