Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s stock price was down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 716,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,442,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

