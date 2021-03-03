Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Polaris by 1,276.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 372.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

