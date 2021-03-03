Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $51.67.

PBKOF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pollard Banknote from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pollard Banknote in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

