PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 580,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,161,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The stock has a market cap of $420.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.