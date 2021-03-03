Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,118 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. 1,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

