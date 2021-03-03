PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 39,281.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 645,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 95,567 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $13,176,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

