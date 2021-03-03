Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Shares Up 11.5%

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.19. 1,018,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 467,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several brokerages have commented on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $458.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

