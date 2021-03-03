Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.81-0.89 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:APTS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

