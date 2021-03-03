Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $5.93 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000. PROG makes up approximately 1.7% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $420,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,955,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $39,528,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. 18,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

