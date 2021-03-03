Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Stifel Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SF traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,734. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,066 over the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

